Norfolk Police investigate death at Premium Outlets

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a death at the Premium Outlets.
Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that they are currently investigating an undetermined death at 1600 Premium Outlets Blvd.
A call came in around 12:05 p.m.
Police have released no further details at this time.
#NorfolkPD is currently investigating an undetermined death at 1600 Premium Outlets Blvd. Call came in around 12:05 p.m. More details will follow when available. pic.twitter.com/DCzlP4GOxC— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 10, 2021