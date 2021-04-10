Watch
Norfolk Police investigate death at Premium Outlets

Posted at 3:03 PM, Apr 10, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a death at the Premium Outlets.

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that they are currently investigating an undetermined death at 1600 Premium Outlets Blvd.

A call came in around 12:05 p.m.

Police have released no further details at this time.

