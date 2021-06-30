Norfolk Police investigate woman's undetermined death

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating an undetermined death after a woman was found dead early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the 2200 block of Barraud Avenue after a call came in around 7:35 a.m. They say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip here or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
