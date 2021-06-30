Watch
Norfolk Police investigate woman's undetermined death

Norfolk Police
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 30, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating an undetermined death after a woman was found dead early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Barraud Avenue after a call came in around 7:35 a.m. They say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip here or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

