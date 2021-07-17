Watch
Norfolk Police investigating fatal shooting on Tidewater Drive

Posted at 11:03 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 23:03:48-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 7400 block of Tidewater Drive Friday night.

The call came in around 9:40 p.m.

Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

