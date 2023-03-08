Watch Now
Norfolk police investigating 'undetermined death' after finding dead woman in pond

Chip Brierre
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 08, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department says it is investigating the death of a woman found in a pond.

On Tuesday, March 7 just before 6 p.m., police responded to a report regarding an “unresponsive person in a pond,” according to the department. At the scene, located in the 7824 block of Dallas Street, the woman was pronounced dead by Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

The department says the woman’s death is being investigated as an “undetermined death,” and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Details on the woman's identity have not been released.

