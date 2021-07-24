Norfolk Police search for missing 69-year-old man suffering from dementia last seen on Friday

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 69-year-old.

Police have issued a Senior Alert for 69-year-old Richard Thompson. Thompson was last seen in the 400 block of Dundaff Street around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23. Officials say he did not leave in a vehicle and is presumed to be walking.

Thompson is 5'5", has gray hair and hazel eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a thin gold chain.

Thompson has a lazy eye which he normally covers with an eye patch; however, officials say it is believed that he did not bring the eye patch with him.

Thompson suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

If you see Richard, police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

