Norfolk Police searching for missing woman

Police said Anna Midas, 28, may have traveled to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Norfolk Police Department
Posted at 2:35 PM, Oct 25, 2022
Police in Norfolk said they're looking for a missing 28-year-old woman.

The police department said Anna J. Midas was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road.

According to Norfolk Police, Midas is about 5’8” and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink baseball cap with a long black coat and purple pants.

Police said Midas drives a black, four-door Ford Fiesta which has Virginia license plates. Investigators said she may have traveled to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A release from Norfolk Police said Midas "suffers from mental health issues and may need medical attention."

Anyone who sees her should call 911, police said.

