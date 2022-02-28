Norfolk Police still searching for man that went missing in 2020

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are still searching for a man that went missing nearly two years ago.

Police need help in locating missing 30-year-old Brett M. Akers, of Chesapeake, who was last seen on security footage in the area of Fort Norfolk Plaza on July 1, 2020.

Around the time of his disappearance, police say Akers was wearing blue hospital scrubs with no shoes due to receiving medical treatment at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for an injury to his neck.

Akers is approximately 6-foot-tall, 165 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard. He is also known to be an avid outdoorsman. When police first reported Akers missing they said he needed immediate medical attention.

Police are asking anyone who sees Akers to please call 911 or submit an anonymous tip here..