Norfolk Sheriff's Office to hold hiring event for Deputy Sheriff Recruit position

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Sheriff's Officer is set to host a hiring event this upcoming weekend.

On Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office will host a hiring event for the position of Deputy Sheriff Recruit.

The event will be held at the Norfolk Sheriff’s Administration Building located at 140 East Street Norfolk, VA 23510.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver’s license, and either a high school diploma or GED.

During the event a physical agility test (PAT) and the written exam will be administered. Applicants are asked to dress in PT gear and wear a mask covering the mouth and nose.

Parking is available at the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Administration Building.

For more information and directions, click here..

