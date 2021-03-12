Norfolk shooting lands man in hospital with life-threatening injuries

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of E. Brambleton Avenue that left a man seriously injured early Friday evening.

The call came in around 6 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

