Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries, police on scene

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 11:14:00-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Sunday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 10:30 a.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of Rogers Avenue, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

There is currently no further information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections