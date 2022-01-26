Watch
Norfolk Southern railroad's Q4 profit up 13% on higher rates

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train moves along elevated tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Norfolk Southern railroad delivered 13% higher profit in the fourth quarter even though the amount of cargo it transported declined because it was able to raise rates. The Atlanta-based company said, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, it earned $760 million, or $3.12 per share, in the quarter. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 9:26 AM, Jan 26, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern railroad delivered 13% higher profit in the fourth quarter even though the amount of cargo it transported declined because it was able to raise rates.

The Atlanta-based company said it earned $760 million, or $3.12 per share, in the quarter. That’s up from $671 million, or $2.64 per share, a year earlier. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research had predicted earnings per share of $3.04, on average.

Norfolk Southern hauled 4% fewer shipments as auto production continued to be hurt by the ongoing shortage of computer chips and supply chain challenges slowed shipments of containers of imported goods.

