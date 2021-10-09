Norfolk wins prize for best tasting tap-water in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk reportedly has the best-tasting water in Virginia.

According to an expert panel who drank samples from across the state this week, Norfolk has the best tap water. Norfolk’s Department of Utilities won the top prize in the “Best of Virginia Tap Water Taste Test” held at the 2021 American Water Works Association Distribution System Rodeo in Virginia Beach.

Water samples were judged in four categories – clarity, odor, flavor, and after-taste. As the winner, Norfolk Utilities is now eligible to represent the Commonwealth in the national American Water Works Association ACE Conference in June 2022.

“We improve the quality of life for residents by providing excellent water and wastewater services at the best possible value,” Bob Carteris, said the acting director of the Department of Utilities. “We’re proud and honored by this latest achievement.”

“This water left the treatment plant and went into the distribution system before we pulled samples for the competition,” said Sid Lowe, assistant superintendent of water distribution.