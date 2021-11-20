Watch
Norfolk's School Board currently accepting applications from Ward 4 residents to serve on board

Posted at 4:18 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 16:18:36-05

NORFOLK, Va. - The School Board of the City of Norfolk is currently accepting applications for those who would like to serve on the school board.

Residents from Ward 4 who are interested in serving on the board for the remainder of the current term, which ends December 31, 2022, need to apply by Tuesday, November 23.

All application fields must be completed in order to be considered.

A review of submissions will take place on December 1 and interviews will be scheduled for December 6 to December 8.

The board will then vote on December 15 and will announce their final selection.

For more information about the Norfolk School Board, click here.

To apply, click here.

