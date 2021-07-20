North Carolina offers in-home vaccinations for immobile residents

RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina is bringing COVID-19 vaccinations to the homes of residents who are not able to leave their homes.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging (PTRC AAA) to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to people with limited mobility who cannot leave their homes.

The 'At-Home Vaccination Hotline' allows caregivers, providers, and individuals across North Carolina to schedule an at-home vaccination. The hotline can be reached at 1-866-303-0026.

Online registration form is also available here.

“We are happy to announce that PTRC AAA will lead the statewide program and staff a hotline to help people who may be unable to reach a doctor’s office or vaccination location due to health issues, age or other reasons,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “COVID-19 vaccination offers the best protection against hospitalization and death to people who are dealing with serious health issues at home. Nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, and even those who stay home can become infected."