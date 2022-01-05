Watch
North Carolina officials cracking down on pandemic-related price gouging

Posted at 5:40 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 17:40:57-05

As more and more people look for at-home COVID-19 tests, North Carolina officials are asking the public to report any possible price gouging.

Attorney General Josh Stein asked those in the Tar Heel State to report pandemic-related price gouging to the North Carolina Department of Justice.

“Even as people continue to get vaccinated, we are still very much in this pandemic,” Stein said. “If you are shopping for COVID-19 tests or other pandemic-related goods and services in the coming weeks and see excessive prices, let my office know. I have already taken successful action against those who attempt to unlawfully take advantage of North Carolinians during this crisis, and I will not hesitate to in the future.”

North Carolina's price gouging statute, which prohibits charging too much for goods and services during a crisis, is in effect now and runs until April 5th.

To report price gouging in North Carolina, call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or click here.

