North Carolina reports 18K COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 22% test percent positivity

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, December 30, there are now 1,397,515 PCR positive cases and 269,978 antigen positive cases, 2,258 people hospitalized and 19,399 COVID-19 related deaths.

In 24 hours, the state reported 18,571 new COVID-19 cases and 60 COVID-related deaths.

The state's percent positivity is now 22%. 2,258 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

A total of 21,716,197 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: