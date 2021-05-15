Watch
Northam, state officials making trade mission to Europe

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Governors, like Northam, who implemented shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses, data released Monday, July 6, show. Northam’s former medical practice, in which he's still invested, was among beneficiaries. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ralph Northam
Posted at 4:04 PM, May 15, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam is departing on an international trade and marketing mission to Europe this weekend.

His office announced Friday that Northam and a delegation that includes Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball will visit Germany, Greece and Switzerland.

They are scheduled to depart Saturday and return Friday. Northam’s office said the delegation would participate in 15 meetings, including with leaders of international companies, over the course of the trip.

The Democratic governor said in a statement that as Virginia emerges from the pandemic, it's time to focus on recruiting new investment.

