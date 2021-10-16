Notable bridge and interstate closings, detours throughout Hampton Roads for the week of Oct. 17-23

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Pull up your Google Maps app, commuters.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has released a list of planned closures on bridges, interstates and other notable detours throughout Hampton Roads for the week of Oct. 17-23.

You can go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).﻿

A comprehensive list of traffic disruptions can be found below:

Bridges & Tunnels

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures eastbound Oct.18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Single-lane closures northbound Oct. 18-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

High Rise Bridge, I-64:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions Oct. 17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Berkley Bridge, I-264:

Single-lane closure westbound Oct. 17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



James River Bridge, Route 17:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions Oct. 19-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mobile, single-lane closure southbound Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge, Route 17:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions Oct. 18-19 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HRBT Expansion Project:

For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.

﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):

Consecutive double-lane closures and temporary traffic shift on I-64 west between Military Highway (exit 281B) and Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) Oct. 17 starting as early as 8 a.m. to Oct. 18 at 4 a.m., with brief, intermittent stoppages to help facilitate the traffic shifts.

I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:

Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199/Newman Road (exit 234) in Lightfoot to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) as needed Oct. 17-21 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closure on I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143/Camp Peary (exit 238) starting as early as Oct. 17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Fenton Mill Road to the west of Route 199 (exit 234) Oct. 18-21 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the existing Route 199/Newman Road west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues. Westbound traffic on Route 199/Newman Road to follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199/Newman Road east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.

A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143/Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

For a full list of ongoing traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page here.

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 west to Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290B) south Oct. 18-24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert.

Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):

Oct. 18-21 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oct. 22 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Oct. 23 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Oct. 24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-64, Hampton:

Alternating, single-lane closures on the off-ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south (exit 264A):

Oct. 17 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oct. 18-21 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oct. 22-23 from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.



I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions:

Oct. 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18-20 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.



I-64, Virginia Beach/Chesapeake:

Triple-lane closures on I-64 between Indian River Road (exit 286) in Virginia Beach and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289A/B) in Chesapeake with brief, intermittent stoppages, starting as early as midnight to as late as 3 a.m.:

I-64 in both directions Oct. 22 I-64 east Oct. 24 I-64 west Oct. 25



I-64, Norfolk:

Consecutive single-lane closures on I-64 west between Military Highway (exit 281B) and Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278):

from Oct. 16 at 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Oct. 17 at 6-8 a.m. and 11 p.m. to Oct. 18 at 4 a.m.

Full closure of the Chesapeake Boulevard on-ramp to I-64 west from Oct. 17 at 6:30 a.m. to Oct. 18 at 4 a.m.

I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Full closure of the on-ramp from S. Witchduck Road to I-264 from Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. to Oct. 25 at 5 a.m.

Opening of a new off-ramp from I-264 east to Witchduck Road (exit 16) as early as Oct. 25 at 5 a.m. The current off-ramp from I-264 east to Witchduck Road will be permanently closed.

Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Oct. 17-21 from 7 p.m. until as late as 10 a.m.

Multi-lane closures on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) from 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 to 5 a.m. on Oct. 25, with two center lanes on I-264 east, just west of the Witchduck Road interchange, closed to traffic starting as early as 7 a.m. each day.

Consecutive, double-lane closure on I-264 west between Witchduck Road (exit 16) and Newtown Road (exit 15) from Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. to Oct. 25 at 5 a.m.

I-264, Norfolk:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-264 west to I-64 west (exit 14B) Oct. 17-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Hampton:

Alternating, single-lane closure on the off-ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east (exit 1B):

Oct. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oct. 18-21 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oct. 22-23 from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Alternating, single-lane closure on the off-ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west (exit 1A):

Oct. 17 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oct. 18-21 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oct. 22-23 from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.



I-664, Suffolk:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-664 north to College Drive (exit 8A) Oct. 18-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Chesapeake:

Full closure of the on-ramp from Route 58 to I-664 south Oct. 18-19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-95, Emporia:

Intermittent full closures of the I-95 south on- and off-ramps at Route 58 (exit 11):

Oct. 17-21 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 18-21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Other Notable Closures:

Laskin Road, Virginia Beach:

Closure with detour of a portion of Fremac Drive, starting as early as Oct. 25. Click here for the full traffic alert.

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app or dial 511.