Nursing school operators in Virginia & Florida charged with selling bogus diplomas

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The owners and operators of nursing schools in Virginia and Florida have been charged with plotting to sell bogus transcripts and diplomas.

Federal authorities on Friday announced the charges against three people.

The FBI says they participated in a scheme to help unqualified candidates pass nursing board exams and get health care jobs.

An agent's affidavit says roughly 175 graduates of the Virginia nursing school have applied to the Maryland Board of Nursing for licenses between August 2012 and July 2019, with approximately 62 licensed practical nurses actively working in Maryland.

Authorities say students paid between $6,000 and $18,000 for the fake transcripts and certificates from the Virginia school.

