Watch
News

Actions

Obama tests positive for COVID, says he's 'feeling fine'

Barack Obama
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Barack Obama
Posted at 7:50 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 19:50:50-04

Former President Obama has tested positive for COVID, according to his official Twitter.

"I just tested positive for COVID," Obama tweeted Sunday.

"I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."

Obama ended his tweet by urging everyone to "get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories