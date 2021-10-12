Watch
Obama to campaign with McAuliffe in Virginia governor's race

Cliff Owen/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2013, file photo, President Barack Obama, right, as he speaks at a campaign rally with supporters for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, left, at Washington Lee High School in Arlington, Va. Former President Obama will campaign with McAuliffe in the final stretch of the Virginia governor's race. McAuliffe's campaign announced that Obama will join him in Richmond on Oct. 23, 2021, to mobilize Virginians during early voting, which began weeks ago. AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is coming to Richmond this month to campaign with fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the final stretch of the competitive race for Virginia governor.

McAuliffe is running against GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin as he seeks a second, nonconsecutive term in office. Youngkin is a former private equity executive and first-time political candidate.

McAuliffe’s campaign said in a news release that the two would appear together in Richmond on Oct. 23.

Details about the event are forthcoming. Obama also visited Richmond for a rally with Democrat Ralph Northam during the 2017 gubernatorial race.

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections