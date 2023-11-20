Officer charged with child abuse after 'incident' at Norfolk Harris Teeter: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Police officer Jonluke W. Beasley, 33, was arrested after an incident of child abuse at a local grocery store on Saturday night, according to a Norfolk police press release.

On November 18, around 9:10 p.m., police were sent to the Harris Teeter store located at 1320 Colonial Avenue for the report of a violent domestic situation.

When officers arrived, they say the involved parties were no longer inside of the store; however, staff provided officers with security footage of the incident, and it was determined the suspect was a Norfolk Police Officer.

As a result of the investigation, a police Sergeant arrested Beasley, of Norfolk, around 11:10 p.m., the night of the incident. Beasley was charged with child abuse and released on bond.

"As Chief of Police it is my highest duty to ensure that the Officers who are sworn to serve the residents of Norfolk are bound by strong moral and ethical codes and are choosing to live in such a way that represents our organization's values, said Chief Mark Talbot. I want to reassure the public that any time an Officer exhibits any level of misconduct, it will be dealt with swiftly. I will only tolerate honest and reputable behavior from the men and women serving within the ranks of the Norfolk Police Department."

The Norfolk Police Department has placed Beasley on administrative duty pending the outcome of this investigation.