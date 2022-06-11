One dead, another with serious injuries following triple car crash in Smithfield

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. - Virginia State Police responded to a triple car crash that killed a woman early Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:17 a.m. , authorities were called to investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Route 10, east of Route 258 in the town of Smithfield, Isle of Wight County.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a 2013 Toyota Camry, driven by Amanda V. Neely, was traveling westbound on Route 10, when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic. Upon crossing into the eastbound lanes of traffic, she hit a 2013 Volkswagen SUV head on. As both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lanes upon impact, a 1997 Ford truck traveling in the eastbound lanes struck both vehicles.

The driver of the Ford pick up truck, Michael Durane Stephenson, of Spring Grove Virginia, was uninjured. The driver of the 2013 Volkswagen, 23 year old Casey James Hodge, of Windsor, Virginia , suffered serious injuries and was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital. The driver of the 2013 Toy ota Camry, Amanda Violet Neely, 33, died upon impact.

Neely was not wearing her seatbelt, and speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.