One dead, one injured, one arrested in drunk driving crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – One woman died and another was injured after a pickup truck hit them while they were on a crosswalk midday Monday, August 22, 2022.

Virginia Beach police officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash at about 4:04 PM in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.

Upon arrival officers found and immediately went to perform lifesaving aid to two pedestrians hit.

An evaluation of the scene based on its circumstance led crash investigators from the VBPD's Special Operations Bureau to respond to the scene and take the lead for the investigation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a Dodge pickup truck, driven by Nathan Poole, 24, was traveling west on Main Street making a left turn at an intersection controlled by a traffic signal onto Constitution Drive. At the time Poole was turning there were two pedestrians on the crosswalk. The two were hit by the Dodge pickup truck.

One victim, Rosa Blanco 76, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was sent to a hospital.

Further investigation showed that Poole indicated impairment to the investigators and was ultimately arrested for Driving Under the Influence - First Offense. Additional charges for Poole are currently pending.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. VBPD is asking anyone that may have

witnessed the crash or have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Special

Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.

