One person injured after shooting in Newport News YMCA parking lot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - An incident between two adults ended in a shooting, leaving one person injured at a YMCA parking lot.

According to Newport News Police, a call came in at 6:25 p.m., for a shooting in the parking lot of a YMCA on the 7000 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Police say the incident happened between two adults that knew each other. One person was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have a person of interest.

The shooting remains under investigation.

