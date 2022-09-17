Watch Now
News

Actions

One person injured after shooting in Newport News YMCA parking lot

Newport News Police.png
News 3 reporter Zak Dahlheimer
Newport News Police.png
Posted at 8:17 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 20:17:07-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - An incident between two adults ended in a shooting, leaving one person injured at a YMCA parking lot.

According to Newport News Police, a call came in at 6:25 p.m., for a shooting in the parking lot of a YMCA on the 7000 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Police say the incident happened between two adults that knew each other. One person was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have a person of interest.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events