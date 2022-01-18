Watch
One woman stabbed, another shot in Portsmouth incident

Generic police lights
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jan 17, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating an incident in the 2200 block of Elliot Avenue that left two women injured Monday night.

Dispatchers received a call for a shooting in the area at 8:07 p.m. and a call for a stabbing at 8:16 p.m.

Police say one of the women suffered a life-threatening stab wound, and the other sustained a gunshot wound that is said to be non-life-threatening.

Both women were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

