Over 200 jobs to come to Newport News with new modular housing manufacturer facility

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that over 200 jobs are coming to the Newport News area.

indieDwell will invest over $2 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing facility in the City of Newport News.

Northam announces that the new manufacturing facility and administrative offices will be located at 520 21st Street.

When the facility and offices are fully operational, it will create 220 jobs for the city.

“The affordable housing deficit in Virginia and across our country has deepened amid the pandemic and indieDwell’s innovative modular units are an important part of the solution,” said Governor Northam. “We are proud to welcome this mission-driven company to the Commonwealth and look forward to collaborating with indieDwell and the many local partners involved in this project to build strong, resilient, and sustainable communities.”

The company was founded in 2018 with a mission to create "healthy, durable, energy efficient, sustainable modular housing to help solve the affordable housing crisis."

Virginia Housing has approved a grant of up to $500,000 with the award amount based upon the number of jobs created.

“With the incredible shortage of affordable housing, we are more than pleased to partner with innovative companies like indieDwell to address this issue,” said Shekar Narasimhan, Chairman of the Board of Virginia Housing. “When fully operational, the indieDwell manufacturing facility is expected to produce at least 300 new homeownership and rental units per year, a significant step forward in opening new quality, energy efficient, workforce housing opportunities.”