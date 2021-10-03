Watch
Owner of gun charged in fatal shooting of Virginia girl

Posted at 4:29 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 16:29:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The owner of the gun that authorities say a 14-year-old boy allegedly used to kill a 13-year-old girl has been charged with a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Richard M. Pierce appeared in the Henrico County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Thursday.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor announced the new charge in a news release Friday.

Taylor didn’t detail Pierce’s connection to the boy, who has also gone unidentified. But she had previously said someone in the boy’s household had a handgun to which the boy got access.

