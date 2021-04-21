Pamunkey Indian Tribe releases sneak peek of casino, resort coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - The Pamunkey Indian Tribe and the Pamunkey Indian Gaming Authority released several renderings Wednesday of the upcoming resort and casino coming to Norfolk.

The proposed facility is about 14 acres of land near Harbor Park with panoramic views of the Elizabeth River.

A gaming floor, rooftop bar, waterside infinity pool, luxury spa, sports bar and grill, steakhouse, multi-purpose event center and a rooftop outdoor event space are among the included features.

Casino officials say the parking deck will accommodate approximately 2,000 vehicles with additional off-site parking and guests arriving by Amtrak will enjoy easy access to the resort.

The project will also develop a marina that will allow guests to travel by boat to enjoy the resort and casino, or to dock while taking the family to a baseball game next door.

“I’m confident that this project will exceed the expectations of everyone. It will be the destination of choice for gaming in Virginia,” said Robert Gray, chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe. “We are living up to every promise we made and are determined to make this a project of which Norfolk can be proud.”

Once the Virginia Lottery approves the Tribe’s casino operator license application, construction on the facility will commence immediately. The initial phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Companies seeking to provide goods or services for this project should click here to register to be notified of Requests for Proposals related to various aspects of the project.

