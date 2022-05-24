Watch
News

Actions

Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases

Exchange Fort Bragg Name Debate
Chris Seward/AP
FILE - This Jan. 4, 2020 file photo shows a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C.
Exchange Fort Bragg Name Debate
Posted at 5:36 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 17:36:45-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent commission is recommending new names for nine Army posts that commemorated Confederate officers.

Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon in Georgia would become Fort Eisenhower.

The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice, most recently in the aftermath of the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The list recommends naming bases for the first time after women and Black soldiers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home