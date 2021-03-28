Passenger dies after driver strikes several trees, vehicle overturns in Isle of Wight on Joyners Bridge Road

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police responded to a fatal single vehicle crash on Joyners Bridge Road at Parsons Road.

On Saturday around 5:00 p.m., the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet Trailblazer, Jonathan Putman Jr., was traveling in the eastbound lanes on Joyners Bridge Road, when he traveled off the paved portion of the road, over-corrected, and ran off the roadway.

Putman struck several trees before the vehicle overturned. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say his passenger, 32-year-old Jessica Lynn Deziel, died at the scene from injuries sustained from the accident. Police say she was wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, according to officials.