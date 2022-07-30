Watch Now
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Hampton

Posted at 10:21 PM, Jul 29, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - A pedestrian died after she was struck by a passing vehicle Friday evening.

Around 9:07 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a pedestrian crash that had just occurred in the area of West Pembroke Avenue and G Street.

When officers arrived they found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police, the drivers of the vehicles involved remained on the scene and are cooperating.

The crash remains under investigation by the members of the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team and no charges have been placed at this time.

