Pedestrian seriously injured after crash on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are currently investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash took place in the 9000 block of Granby Street. The call came in around 8 p.m.

Police say a man has been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 9000 block of Granby Street. A man has been transported to SNGH with serious injuries. Call came in around 8:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/kfQJdyy313 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 25, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.

