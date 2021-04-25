Watch
Pedestrian seriously injured after crash on Granby Street in Norfolk

Police Lights
Posted at 9:25 PM, Apr 24, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are currently investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash took place in the 9000 block of Granby Street. The call came in around 8 p.m.

Police say a man has been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

