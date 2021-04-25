Pedestrian seriously injured after crash on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are currently investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash took place in the 9000 block of Granby Street. The call came in around 8 p.m.
Police say a man has been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.
#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 9000 block of Granby Street. A man has been transported to SNGH with serious injuries. Call came in around 8:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/kfQJdyy313— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 25, 2021
Stay with News 3 for updates.