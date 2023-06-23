Pedestrian struck, killed on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police have released more details about a deadly pedestrian collision that took place Thursday at 10:18 p.m. on Interstate 64.

Troopers say the driver of a 2012 Honda Pilot that was pulling a trailer, 70-year-old Henry Lloyd Appleby, of Salisbury, Maryland, stopped his vehicle in the left lane.

Appleby exited the vehicle, walked around, and stood at the rear passenger side of the trailer, troopers confirm.

The driver of a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, a 21-year-old from Chesterfield, was traveling in the left lane when troopers say he struck Appleby and the trailer, causing the Hyundai to overturn several times before coming to rest in the travel lane.

Appleby was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital where he later died to his injuries, officials confirmed.

The driver of the Hyundai and his passenger were transported with "serious but non-life threatening injuries".

Speed nor impairment are contributing factors in the crash, officials reported.