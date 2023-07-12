Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter lowers, waives some adoption fees through July

NEWPORT ROADS, Va. — Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) is participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" national adoption event.

Now through July 31, adoption fees are waived for adult dogs over 30 pounds and are $20 for adult cats, according to a PRAS news release.

All animals adopted from the shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, treated for common internal and external parasites and are age appropriately vaccinated.

More than 335 organizations in 44 states are participating in the event, according to the PRAS news release. “Empty the Shelters” has helped nearly 158,000 pets find homes across the country and Canada since its inception in 2016.

"The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter is Virginia’s largest open admission animal shelter, and we are nearly always operating at full capacity," said Roger Iles, PRAS Shelter Manager. "By adopting a shelter animal, not only do you give that pet a home, but it opens up space for another animal in need to find their forever home.”