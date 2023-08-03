Pep rally for teachers in this Virginia school system brings ‘excitement, fun’

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- The countdown to the new school year has officially begun for students across Central Virginia, and Louisa County is leading the charge with an energetic and spirited annual convocation. Students return next week, but teachers in Louisa County are already celebrating a memorable and exciting return to school.

On Wednesday, an enthusiastic crowd of over 900 educators and staff members from Louisa County Public Schools gathered at the Alan Jackson Theater, which was transformed into a baseball-themed venue for the occasion. The atmosphere was electric as the venue reached full capacity, buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming academic year.

"This is a day where we come together as one and celebrate everything that lies ahead for us here in Louisa County Public Schools," Superintendent Doug Straley said.

WTVR

The commitment to the baseball theme was evident throughout the event, including a playful nod to Fenway Park's iconic "Sweet Caroline."

The excitement kicked off with a unique twist, as the state champion softball team took center stage to throw out the symbolic "first pitches." Fourteen balls were thrown, each caught by a teacher, and those lucky catches resulted in a $200 grant for the respective classrooms to purchase extra supplies.

The convocation, which lasted nearly two hours, showcased a variety of lively performances. Cheerleaders, mascots from amateur and professional teams, and a marching band all contributed to the festive atmosphere. Custom jerseys adorned the participants, along with foam fingers and glow sticks.

Administrators emphasized the dedication and worth of the educators, recognizing the challenges they've overcome in the past year.

WTVR Superintendent Doug Straley

"Last year, you reset, you reconnected, and in many ways revolutionized education to ensure that each student had the opportunity to reach their full potential," said School Board Chair Greg Strickland. "On behalf of the board, I want to thank you for what you do each and every day for the students of Louisa County; it does make a difference."

Superintendent Straley echoed the sentiment. "It's going to be a phenomenal year. I'm excited. We have the best team in the land, and I can't wait to get this thing started this school year."

The district will welcome about 5,000 students next Wednesday. While most other districts in Central Virginia are set to begin classes on Aug. 21, New Kent County will be the last to kick off its school year on Sept. 5.

