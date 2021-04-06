Person stabbed in Virginia Beach road rage incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One person is in the hospital after a road rage incident in the 2900 block of Ocean Shore Avenue Monday night.

Virginia Beach Police say someone was stabbed during the incident.

The victim, an adult, was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries that are said to be serious.

The investigation is still very active.

There is no further information.

#VBPD investigating a road rage incident in the 2900 block of Ocean Shore Ave that resulted in one person being stabbed. An adult victim has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. This is a very active investigation. More to follow as info becomes available pic.twitter.com/RGy5HcRZhy — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) April 5, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.