Person stabbed in Virginia Beach road rage incident

Posted at 8:31 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 20:31:54-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One person is in the hospital after a road rage incident in the 2900 block of Ocean Shore Avenue Monday night.

Virginia Beach Police say someone was stabbed during the incident.

The victim, an adult, was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries that are said to be serious.

The investigation is still very active.

There is no further information.

