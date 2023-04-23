Philly Vegan's pay-what-you-can menu prompts 'tears, smiles,' owner says

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond restaurant Philly Vegan hosted another pay-what-you-can menu on Thursday to give back to the community.

The restaurant's owner, Samuel Veney, said he started the pay-what-you-can concept during the pandemic as a way to help people who were struggling.

Since then the restaurant in the city's Blackwell neighborhood has fed more than 6,000 people at a reduced or free price, according to Veney.

He said he and his staff are grateful to be able to serve their community and that the reaction makes it even more meaningful.

"Oh, man, we’ve had tears, smiles. People come from all over to eat… One time a lady came and said her house just burned down the day right before we did pay-what-you-can,” Veney said. “And she said that was the bright spot of her day, that she could come and get some free food. And that's what it's all about – helping out the community."

Follow Philly Vegan’s Facebook page to find out when they plan to have another pay-what-you-can day.

