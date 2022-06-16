Watch
Congratulations, Class of 2022! Celebrating Hampton Roads graduates, students on the last day of school

School's out for summer!

Graduating or moving on to the next grade is a huge accomplishment, so News 3 is celebrating your students on the last day of school this Friday.

Send your student's pictures to pics@wtkr.com for a chance for them to be featured in this story and on air!

Last day of school 2022 Dominic Jones, Pembroke Elementary School, Virginia Beach Kindergarten graduation at Pembroke elementary school in Virginia Beach The one in the orange shirt. Very happy to be starting summer vacation 😎Photo by: Deborah Woodson, grandma Last day of school 2022 Bailey, Peasley Middle School, GloucesterIt has become an annual tradition to do a back to school and end of school year photo, I have no idea how we are going to top this one next year, lolPhoto by: Jessi Kittrell Taylor Kilburn, Southampton High SchoolPhoto by: Amber Kilburn Triniyah Howard, Bayside High SchoolPhoto by: Carlethia Jenkins Malik Payne, Churchland Middle SchoolPhoto by: Stacey Person Roman Payne, Parkview Elementary SchoolPhoto by: Stacey Person

Dominic Jones, Pembroke Elementary School, Virginia Beach Kindergarten graduation at Pembroke elementary school in Virginia Beach The one in the orange shirt. Very happy to be starting summer vacation 😎Deborah Woodson, grandma
Bailey, Peasley Middle School, GloucesterIt has become an annual tradition to do a back to school and end of school year photo, I have no idea how we are going to top this one next year, lolJessi Kittrell
Taylor Kilburn, Southampton High SchoolAmber Kilburn
Triniyah Howard, Bayside High SchoolCarlethia Jenkins
Malik Payne, Churchland Middle SchoolStacey Person
Roman Payne, Parkview Elementary SchoolStacey Person
