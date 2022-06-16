Congratulations, Class of 2022! Celebrating Hampton Roads graduates, students on the last day of school
School's out for summer!
Graduating or moving on to the next grade is a huge accomplishment, so News 3 is celebrating your students on the last day of school this Friday.
Send your student's pictures to pics@wtkr.com for a chance for them to be featured in this story and on air!
Dominic Jones, Pembroke Elementary School, Virginia Beach Kindergarten graduation at Pembroke elementary school in Virginia Beach The one in the orange shirt. Very happy to be starting summer vacation 😎Photo by: Deborah Woodson, grandma Bailey, Peasley Middle School, GloucesterIt has become an annual tradition to do a back to school and end of school year photo, I have no idea how we are going to top this one next year, lolPhoto by: Jessi Kittrell Taylor Kilburn, Southampton High SchoolPhoto by: Amber Kilburn Triniyah Howard, Bayside High SchoolPhoto by: Carlethia Jenkins Malik Payne, Churchland Middle SchoolPhoto by: Stacey Person Roman Payne, Parkview Elementary SchoolPhoto by: Stacey Person