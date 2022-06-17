Weather photos: June 17
Many parts of our area saw severe thunderstorms Friday evening. Here are some viewer photos of the storms and the aftermath.
Doumar's in NorfolkPhoto by: News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor Lighting and storm clouds over Doumar's in Downtown NorfolkPhoto by: News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor Lighting and storm clouds over Doumar's in Downtown NorfolkPhoto by: News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor Lighting and storm clouds over Doumar's in Downtown NorfolkPhoto by: News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor After the storm in the Creeds area of Virginia BeachPhoto by: Taylor Saunders After the storm in the Creeds area of Virginia BeachPhoto by: Taylor Saunders After the storm in the Creeds area of Virginia BeachPhoto by: Taylor Saunders Our News 3 Skycam captured the setting sun and a small thunderstorm side by side in Downtown Norfolk.Photo by: News 3 Rainbow on one side of the farm and the sunset on the other…was a beautiful evening after the storms!Moyock, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer Virginia Ward ChesapeakePhoto by: News 3 viewer Harmony Newsom Photo by: News 3 viewer This is looking east at Hilltop (Virginia Beach) around 8 p.m. Rain & thunder to the west. The pink clouds are at either end of a cloud shooting down lightningPhoto by: News 3 viewer Mary Page Ferguson We got a full rainbow down here in MoyockPhoto by: News 3 viewer Virginia Ward SuffolkPhoto by: News 3 viewer Tara Crickett Bailey Photo by: News 3 viewer Megan Cobb Poquoson before the stormPhoto by: News 3 viewer Heather Evans Poquoson after the storm passedPhoto by: News 3 viewer Heather Evans Westview Village, Virginia Beach, 8:37 p.m. First and second time capturing a lightning bolt.Photo by: News 3 viewer Genie Doyle Westview Village, Virginia Beach, 8:37 p.m. First and second time capturing a lightning bolt.Photo by: News 3 viewer Genie Doyle Westview Village, Virginia Beach, 8:37 p.m. Suspicious cloudPhoto by: News 3 viewer Genie Doyle Ahoskie, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce Ahoskie, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce Ahoskie, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce Belvidere, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer Madisyn Russell ChesapeakePhoto by: News 3 viewer Bailee Pennington ChesapeakePhoto by: News 3 viewer Bailee Pennington Ahoskie, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce Ahoskie, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce Masons Creek in NorfolkPhoto by: Donna Morris Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Bennett's Creek Quarter in SuffolkPhoto by: News 3 viewer Lynn Petrie CarrsvillePhoto by: News 3 viewer Crystal Stillman Photo by: News 3 viewer Rbecca Butler Photo by: News 3 viewer Terri Denton Photo by: News 3 viewer Terri Denton