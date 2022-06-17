Watch
Weather photos: June 17

Many parts of our area saw severe thunderstorms Friday evening. Here are some viewer photos of the storms and the aftermath.

Do you have any pictures to share? Send them to pics@wtkr.com for a chance for them to be featured on air and online!

Image.jpeg Doumar's in NorfolkPhoto by: News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor NF Doumar's weather (June 17) Lighting and storm clouds over Doumar's in Downtown NorfolkPhoto by: News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor NF Doumar's weather (June 17) Lighting and storm clouds over Doumar's in Downtown NorfolkPhoto by: News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor NF Doumar's weather (June 17) Lighting and storm clouds over Doumar's in Downtown NorfolkPhoto by: News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor VB Creeds weather (June 17) After the storm in the Creeds area of Virginia BeachPhoto by: Taylor Saunders VB Creeds weather (June 17) After the storm in the Creeds area of Virginia BeachPhoto by: Taylor Saunders VB Creeds weather (June 17) After the storm in the Creeds area of Virginia BeachPhoto by: Taylor Saunders NF weather (June 17) Our News 3 Skycam captured the setting sun and a small thunderstorm side by side in Downtown Norfolk.Photo by: News 3 After storm pics (June 17) Rainbow on one side of the farm and the sunset on the other…was a beautiful evening after the storms!Moyock, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer Virginia Ward After storm pics (June 17) ChesapeakePhoto by: News 3 viewer Harmony Newsom After storm pics (June 17) Photo by: News 3 viewer After storm pics (June 17) This is looking east at Hilltop (Virginia Beach) around 8 p.m. Rain & thunder to the west. The pink clouds are at either end of a cloud shooting down lightningPhoto by: News 3 viewer Mary Page Ferguson After storm pics (June 17) We got a full rainbow down here in MoyockPhoto by: News 3 viewer Virginia Ward After storm pics (June 17) SuffolkPhoto by: News 3 viewer Tara Crickett Bailey Storm pictures (June 17) Photo by: News 3 viewer Megan Cobb Storm pictures (June 17) Poquoson before the stormPhoto by: News 3 viewer Heather Evans Storm pictures (June 17) Poquoson after the storm passedPhoto by: News 3 viewer Heather Evans Storm pics (June 17) Westview Village, Virginia Beach, 8:37 p.m. First and second time capturing a lightning bolt.Photo by: News 3 viewer Genie Doyle Storm pics (June 17) Westview Village, Virginia Beach, 8:37 p.m. First and second time capturing a lightning bolt.Photo by: News 3 viewer Genie Doyle Storm pics (June 17) Westview Village, Virginia Beach, 8:37 p.m. Suspicious cloudPhoto by: News 3 viewer Genie Doyle Storm pictures (June 17) Ahoskie, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce Storm pictures (June 17) Ahoskie, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce Storm pictures (June 17) Ahoskie, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce Storm pictures (June 17) Belvidere, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer Madisyn Russell Storm pictures (June 17) ChesapeakePhoto by: News 3 viewer Bailee Pennington Storm pictures (June 17) ChesapeakePhoto by: News 3 viewer Bailee Pennington Storm pictures (June 17) Ahoskie, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce Storm pictures (June 17) Ahoskie, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce IMG_4214.jpg Masons Creek in NorfolkPhoto by: Donna Morris Storm pics (June 17) Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Storm pics (June 17) Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Storm pics (June 17) Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Storm pics (June 17) Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Storm pics (June 17) Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Storm pics (June 17) Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Storm pics (June 17) Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin Storm pics (June 17) Photo by: News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin image1.jpeg Bennett's Creek Quarter in SuffolkPhoto by: News 3 viewer Lynn Petrie Carrsville (Crystal Stillman) WAIT FOR PERMISSION.jpg CarrsvillePhoto by: News 3 viewer Crystal Stillman Rbecca Butler.jpg Photo by: News 3 viewer Rbecca Butler Storm pictures (June 17) Photo by: News 3 viewer Terri Denton Storm pictures (June 17) Photo by: News 3 viewer Terri Denton

Doumar's in NorfolkNews 3 photographer Justin Fleenor
Lighting and storm clouds over Doumar's in Downtown NorfolkNews 3 photographer Justin Fleenor
Lighting and storm clouds over Doumar's in Downtown NorfolkNews 3 photographer Justin Fleenor
Lighting and storm clouds over Doumar's in Downtown NorfolkNews 3 photographer Justin Fleenor
After the storm in the Creeds area of Virginia BeachTaylor Saunders
After the storm in the Creeds area of Virginia BeachTaylor Saunders
After the storm in the Creeds area of Virginia BeachTaylor Saunders
Our News 3 Skycam captured the setting sun and a small thunderstorm side by side in Downtown Norfolk.News 3
Rainbow on one side of the farm and the sunset on the other…was a beautiful evening after the storms!Moyock, N.C.News 3 viewer Virginia Ward
ChesapeakeNews 3 viewer Harmony Newsom
News 3 viewer
This is looking east at Hilltop (Virginia Beach) around 8 p.m. Rain & thunder to the west. The pink clouds are at either end of a cloud shooting down lightningNews 3 viewer Mary Page Ferguson
We got a full rainbow down here in MoyockNews 3 viewer Virginia Ward
SuffolkNews 3 viewer Tara Crickett Bailey
News 3 viewer Megan Cobb
Poquoson before the stormNews 3 viewer Heather Evans
Poquoson after the storm passedNews 3 viewer Heather Evans
Westview Village, Virginia Beach, 8:37 p.m. First and second time capturing a lightning bolt.News 3 viewer Genie Doyle
Westview Village, Virginia Beach, 8:37 p.m. First and second time capturing a lightning bolt.News 3 viewer Genie Doyle
Westview Village, Virginia Beach, 8:37 p.m. Suspicious cloudNews 3 viewer Genie Doyle
Ahoskie, N.C.News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce
Ahoskie, N.C.News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce
Ahoskie, N.C.News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce
Belvidere, N.C.News 3 viewer Madisyn Russell
ChesapeakeNews 3 viewer Bailee Pennington
ChesapeakeNews 3 viewer Bailee Pennington
Ahoskie, N.C.News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce
Ahoskie, N.C.News 3 viewer Kimmi Pierce
Masons Creek in NorfolkDonna Morris
News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin
News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin
News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin
News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin
News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin
News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin
News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin
News 3 viewer Sandra Gamlin
Bennett's Creek Quarter in SuffolkNews 3 viewer Lynn Petrie
CarrsvilleNews 3 viewer Crystal Stillman
News 3 viewer Rbecca Butler
News 3 viewer Terri Denton
News 3 viewer Terri Denton
