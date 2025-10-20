Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Photo gallery: 'No Kings' rallies sweep Virginia, North Carolina

Another round of "No Kings" demonstrations took place across the nation on Saturday, with protesters gathering to oppose the Trump administration's actions. Just like in June, demonstrations were held in multiple cities across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

022A6260-2.JPEG Photo by: Shawn Brooks 022A6529-2.JPEG Photo by: Shawn Brooks 022A6633-2.JPEG Photo by: Shawn Brooks 022A6584.JPEG Photo by: Shawn Brooks 022A6413-2.JPG Photo by: Shawn Brooks 022A6222-2.JPEG Photo by: Shawn Brooks 022A6018-2.JPEG Photo by: Shawn Brooks 022A6338-2.JPEG Photo by: Shawn Brooks 022A6078-3.JPEG Photo by: Shawn Brooks 022A6155-4.JPEG Photo by: Shawn Brooks

Photo gallery: 'No Kings' rallies sweep Virginia, North Carolina

close-gallery
  • 022A6260-2.JPEG
  • 022A6529-2.JPEG
  • 022A6633-2.JPEG
  • 022A6584.JPEG
  • 022A6413-2.JPG
  • 022A6222-2.JPEG
  • 022A6018-2.JPEG
  • 022A6338-2.JPEG
  • 022A6078-3.JPEG
  • 022A6155-4.JPEG

Share

Shawn Brooks
Shawn Brooks
Shawn Brooks
Shawn Brooks
Shawn Brooks
Shawn Brooks
Shawn Brooks
Shawn Brooks
Shawn Brooks
Shawn Brooks
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next