Photo gallery: 'No Kings' rallies sweep Virginia, North Carolina
Another round of "No Kings" demonstrations took place across the nation on Saturday, with protesters gathering to oppose the Trump administration's actions. Just like in June, demonstrations were held in multiple cities across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.
