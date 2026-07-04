Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
News

PHOTOS: Yorktown kicks off America's 250th birthday with Independence Day Parade

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

july2.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with an Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july1.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with an Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july5.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july10.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july9.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july11.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july12.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july15.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july16.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july19.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july18.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july17.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july3.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR July6.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july21.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july8.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july22.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july20.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july24.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july27.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR july26.jpg Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

PHOTOS: Yorktown kicks off America's 250th birthday with Independence Day Parade

close-gallery
  • july2.jpg
  • july1.jpg
  • july5.jpg
  • july10.jpg
  • july9.jpg
  • july11.jpg
  • july12.jpg
  • july15.jpg
  • july16.jpg
  • july19.jpg
  • july18.jpg
  • july17.jpg
  • july3.jpg
  • July6.jpg
  • july21.jpg
  • july8.jpg
  • july22.jpg
  • july20.jpg
  • july24.jpg
  • july27.jpg
  • july26.jpg

Share

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with an Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with an Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next