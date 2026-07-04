PHOTOS: Yorktown kicks off America's 250th birthday with Independence Day Parade
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR
Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with an Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with an Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.Photo by: Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR