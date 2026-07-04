PHOTOS: Yorktown kicks off America's 250th birthday with Independence Day Parade

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Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with an Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with an Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

Yorktown kicked off America's 250th birthday with their Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning. Photo by: Danielle Vigil/WTKR

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