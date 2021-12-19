Pints of Howling Cow ice cream sold in North, South Carolina recalled due to undeclared allergens

The Food and Drug Administration announced that Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) is immediately recalling one lot of Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints due to undeclared soy and wheat.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the Howling Cow Butter Almond pints.

The recalled pints are stamped with the SELL BY date of September 15, 2022, which can be found on the bottom of the container, and UPC 0 74336 65079 6.

According to the FDA, 8,040 pints of the affected ice cream were produced and sold in North and South Carolina Harris Teeter stores. The pints contained cookie dough ice cream, not butter almond ice cream.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers are encouraged to dispose of the Howling Cow Butter Almond pints or return it to the point of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact 1-800-552-1976 on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.