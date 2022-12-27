Plane crash occurs as pilot approaches Franklin Municipal Airport runway

FRANKLIN, Va. — Last night, Virginia State Police received a call around 8:48 p.m. about a single engine plane crash at the Franklin Municipal Airport.

Authorities say preliminary investigations show that the plane was a Cessna 177 Cardinal single engine plane. The pilot, Randall Barger of Newport News, “crashed as he was approaching the runway,” according to a press release.

There was no one on the plane besides Barger. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

The press release also states that FAA was called about the incident.

