Police investigate after shooting in Norfolk leaves one man seriously injured

Posted at 5:49 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 17:49:20-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that took in Norfolk Saturday.

Norfolk Police say a shooting occurred inside of a residence in the 100 block of Birmingham Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

A man has been taken to Sentara Norfolk General with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information that could help police, submit a tip here or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

