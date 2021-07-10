Police investigate after shooting in Norfolk leaves one man seriously injured

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that took in Norfolk Saturday.

Norfolk Police say a shooting occurred inside of a residence in the 100 block of Birmingham Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

A man has been taken to Sentara Norfolk General with life-threatening injuries.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a residence in the 100 block of Birmingham Avenue. A man has been transported to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 4:30 p.m.

If you have any information that could help police, submit a tip here or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

