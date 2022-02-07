Police investigate after shots fired in Hampton strikes several houses, vehicles

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need the community's help in identifying those in connection to a weapons law violation incident.

The violation occurred on Saturday around 9:19 p.m., when officials received a call of shots fired that just occurred in the 600 block of Queensview Court. When officers arrived, they found several homes and vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

According to the investigation, there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people. There were no injuries reported.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting here. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

