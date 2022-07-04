Police investigate death of inmate at Suffolk jail

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

On Sunday, around 11:31 p.m., a jail officer noticed a medical emergency in one of the inmate security housing areas.

Crews started life-saving measures, CPR, and the use of an AED. The City of Suffolk EMS arrived and took over the life-saving measures.

After many unsuccessful attempts, Suffolk EMS pronounced the inmate dead.

The inmate was 23-year-old Tyriece Lockhart. Officials say he was being held on 2 counts of felony assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, felony assault-malicious wounding, simple assault, and obstruction of justice.

He had been an inmate since February 5, 2022.

Suffolk Police are investigating the death and the jail is conducting an administrative investigation, which is required.

Officials say there is no foul play suspected at this time.

