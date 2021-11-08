Police investigate fatal crash after vehicle strikes person using wheelchair in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a fatal crash.
On Monday, police responded to a crash eastbound on Virginia Beach Boulevard at Groveland Road.
Police say a person using a wheelchair was struck while attempting to cross Virginia Beach Blvd. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.
