Police investigate fatal crash after vehicle strikes person using wheelchair in Virginia Beach

Posted at 6:07 PM, Nov 08, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a fatal crash.

On Monday, police responded to a crash eastbound on Virginia Beach Boulevard at Groveland Road.

Police say a person using a wheelchair was struck while attempting to cross Virginia Beach Blvd. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

This is a developing story.

