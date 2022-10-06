Watch Now
Police investigate fatal crash in James City County, one dead

Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 11:35:39-04

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police and Fire Departments are investigating a fatal crash that took place early Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to a crash involving a 1998 Buick and a 2015 Toyota on Richmond Road , at approximately 6:48 a.m., on October 6, 2022.

Police say the 1998 Buick was turning left from Bush Springs Road onto westbound Richmond Road when the collision occurred with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Richmond Road.

The driver of the 1998 Buick, 69-year-old Gerry Lewis, of James City County, was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to injuries at 7:33 a.m.

The driver of the 2015 Toyota was uninjured.

Eastbound lanes of Richmond Road were closed for approximately two hours while the investigation took place and have since been reopened.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

