Police investigate robberies at Hampton 7-Eleven, Popeyes

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating two robberies that took place early Sunday morning.

The first robbery took place around 3:25 a.m., at the Popeyes located in the 5200 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

When officers arrived they located a broken drive-thru window. According to police, the suspect broke into the Popeyes through the drive-thru window and removed an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area.

Police describe the suspect as an unknown race man wearing a hoodie, a black mask, and gloves.

The second robbery took place around 3:53 a.m., at the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 3400 block of Commander Shepherd Boulevard.

According to the investigation, a man entered the business, implied a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he ran.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a grey and black plaid shirt, black undershirt, black hat, black pants, and glasses with a shirt covering his face.

The two robberies are not related.

If you have any information that could assist police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

